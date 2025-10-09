Invisible Threat, Unstoppable Hero: Cameron Stone Races To Save Washington In Thomas Lebrun's High-Stakes Thriller, The Ghost And Stone

MENAFN - GetNews) In Thomas LeBrun's latest high-stakes action thriller, The Ghost and Stone, a devastating attack thrusts Washington D.C. into crisis as Cameron Stone races against a faceless adversary in a gripping story of loyalty, courage, and survival.







Thomas LeBrun is a multi-award-winning, international best-selling author and veteran Close Protection Specialist whose career spans over four decades and more than forty-five countries. He has safeguarded high-profile clients including Bill Gates, Elton John, and Whitney Houston, bringing integrity, precision, and excellence to every assignment. A lifelong martial artist, Thomas began training in the early 1970s in Judo and Tae Kwon Do, later mastering Okinawan Kenpo, Yoshitsune Jujutsu, Arnis, Muay Thai, and pressure-point techniques, creating the foundation for both his professional and literary pursuits.

LeBrun channels his real-world experiences into gripping, high-octane thrillers, including his #1 international best-selling Cameron Stone Action Thriller series, which fuses martial arts, espionage, and suspense. In addition, his acclaimed memoir, Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities, chronicles his journey through the worlds of executive protection and martial arts while inspiring readers of all ages to embrace courage, discipline, and adventure.

This one-on-one interview shares LeBrun's background and experience writing The Ghost and Stone; A Battle Against the Unseen, Defending a Nation on the Brink.

Tell us about The Ghost and Stone.

Washington is under attack, and the enemy has no face.

In The Ghost and Stone, Cameron Stone and his elite team, Raines, Michael, and Serina, are drawn into a deadly game of deception where every lead is a trap and every move is anticipated. The Ghost, a faceless adversary, has been orchestrating events from the start, and as the conspiracy unravels, it becomes clear that Washington itself is under siege, with corruption and betrayal reaching the highest levels of power.

Against impossible odds, Stone and his allies must rely on courage, skill, and unbreakable loyalty to stop a mastermind capable of erasing his very existence.

Blending cutting-edge technology with lethal martial arts, the fourth installment of the Cameron Stone Action Thriller Series delivers relentless, edge-of-your-seat suspense. Fast-paced and unflinching, it asks the ultimate question: how do you fight an enemy you can't see?

What inspired you to write The Ghost and Stone?

My inspiration for The Ghost and Stone came from a lifelong desire to merge my real-world experiences with fictional storytelling. As a Close Protection Specialist and martial artist, I've spent decades navigating unpredictable environments, protecting clients, and facing challenges that demand clarity under pressure. I wanted to bring that world to life in a thriller that's both authentic and relentlessly suspenseful.

This fourth installment of the Cameron Stone Action Thriller series blends fast-paced action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and confronting invisible threats. My goal was to craft a story that keeps readers on the edge of their seats while giving them a glimpse into the courage, strategy, and resilience required in a world where the stakes couldn't be higher.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My storytelling is rooted in a lifetime spent in unpredictable, high-risk environments. As an advanced agent and protector, I've worked in some of the world's most dangerous cities-Mexico City, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro, and more-where quick thinking and adaptability are not just skills, but survival tools. Writing in this genre allows me to transform decades of close protection and martial arts expertise into stories that mirror the intensity, danger, and human resilience I've witnessed firsthand. My goal has always been to create thrillers that are not only entertaining but also grounded in the reality of what it means to live-and protect-in a world where every decision can change everything.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

If there is one message I hope readers carry with them, it's that courage, loyalty, and resilience matter most when facing the unseen battles of life. The Ghost and Stone isn't just about action and danger, it's about the strength to remain clear-headed under pressure, the will to protect what matters most, and the discipline to keep moving forward when the odds seem impossible.

My goal is for readers to feel the intensity of each moment, to live inside the choices my characters make, and to see that even in fiction, truth shines through: preparation, integrity, and sacrifice are what turn challenges into victories.

Beyond the thrills, I want readers to walk away inspired; to recognize that resilience is possible, loyalty is powerful, and that no matter how unpredictable the world becomes, clarity and courage can guide you through.







Purchasing the Book

The Ghost and Stone; A Battle Against the Unseen, Defending a Nation on the Brink has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes,“Equal parts heart-pounding and thought-provoking, The Ghost and Stone cements Thomas LeBrun as an unforgettable force in the action thriller genre.” In addition, Reader's Favorite writes,“The Ghost and Stone delivers relentless action, gripping suspense, and a haunting exploration of digital and martial shadows.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, Google Play, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today:

To dive into the high-stakes world of The Ghost and Stone; A Battle Against the Unseen, Defending a Nation on the Brink now, visit: to watch the official book trailer.

To connect with LeBrun and learn more about his other books, including his personal memoir, Hiding in Plain Sight, visit: . You can also find him on Facebook and LinkedIn .