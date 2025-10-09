UAE Welcomes Gaza Agreement, Urges Parties To Abide By Terms
The UAE welcomed on Thursday the agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire framework . The country urged the parties to reach urgent understandings to stop the tragic war and work to bring peace and stability to the Strip.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's appreciation for the significant efforts made by US President Donald Trump in leading these efforts, commending the tireless efforts made by Qatar, the Egypt, and Turkey to facilitate the understandings that led to this agreement.
The ministry expressed hope that this agreement would constitute a positive step toward ending the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip and paving the way for a just and lasting settlement that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and restores security and stability to the region.
The ministry stressed the importance of building on this progress through all parties' commitment to the terms of the agreement, exercising self-restraint, and working diligently to resume a comprehensive political process leading to a two-state solution, thus achieving security, peace, and prosperity for all peoples of the region.
It reiterated the UAE's unwavering support for all regional and international efforts aimed at ending the escalation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace, while emphasising the need for urgent, extensive, safe, and unhindered humanitarian and relief aid to reach the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
