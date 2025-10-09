Meity Launches Sensor-Based Odour Monitoring System Transfers Technology For Dairy & Crop Quality Solutions

MENAFN - KNN India)MeitY launched a sensor-based odour monitoring device developed by C-DAC, Kolkata, for applications in municipal solid waste (MSW) sites, industrial waste facilities, and landfill areas.

Equipped with a photoionisation detector and electrochemical gas sensors, the device enables real-time detection and control of odour-causing gases. It is compact, portable, and designed for high sensitivity and environmental compliance monitoring.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), announced the transfer of technology for multiple electronics and IT-based solutions - including a dairy health monitoring system, a crop quality detection system, and a sensor-based odour monitoring device designed for waste management and industrial use.

The technologies have been developed under AgriEnIcs, a national programme of MeitY focusing on research, development, deployment, and commercialisation of technologies in the agriculture and environment domains.

The initiative is being implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, as the nodal agency, with participation from leading academic institutions, R&D organisations, and industry partners.

Technology for the Electronics-based Dairy Solution, jointly developed by C-DAC (Kolkata), IIT Kharagpur, and ICAR-NDRI, Kalyani, was transferred to M/s Handholders Global, Bhubaneswar.

The package includes two innovations - the Go-P cattle health monitoring system and the MAST-D mastitis detection device.

The Go-P system is a wearable, collar-mounted device designed to monitor real-time physiological temperature changes in cattle to predict their heat cycle for artificial insemination.

The MAST-D device detects mastitis infection in cattle milk through electrochemical analysis of ion concentrations, offering a fast, accurate, and cost-effective method for improving milk quality and dairy productivity.

The technology package for horticulture and grain quality analysis, developed by C-DAC (Kolkata) in collaboration with ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, and the Food Corporation of India (FCI), was transferred to M/s AgNext Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Punjab.

The suite includes three systems - Grain-Ex, CT-VIEU, and RIGE-Sense - designed to assess the quality of pulses, dry red chillies, and rice, respectively.

Grain-Ex is an AI-powered, conveyor-based imaging system that automates the visual inspection of pulses and cereals, assessing parameters such as damage, immaturity, foreign matter, and purity across various crop types.

CT-VIEU utilises a vibration-assisted conveyor and imaging unit to analyse dry red chillies in real time, delivering detailed quality reports through an intuitive graphical interface.

RIGE-Sense combines machine vision, AI/ML algorithms, and automated chemical analysis to determine the age and quality of rice, providing a faster and more objective alternative to conventional manual testing methods.

(KNN Bureau)