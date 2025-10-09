Figure Unveils Third-Generation Humanoid Robot For Home And Commercial Use

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Figure unveils third-generation humanoid robot

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

Figure has introduced its third-generation humanoid robot, Figure 03, which the company says is designed for use in the home, commercial environments, and at scale in global markets.

The new model features a ground-up hardware and software redesign and is built to integrate with Helix, Figure's proprietary vision-language-action AI.

According to the company, Helix enables“true reasoning throughout the world” by combining advanced perception and manipulation with large-scale data learning.

Hardware and sensory upgrades

Figure 03 includes a fully redesigned sensory suite and hand system, with cameras offering double the frame rate, lower latency, and a wider field of view compared with earlier models.

The robot's hands integrate embedded palm cameras for real-time feedback in confined spaces and new tactile fingertip sensors capable of detecting forces as small as three grams.

The system also includes 10 Gbps mmWave data offload for fleet learning, along with wireless inductive charging built into the robot's feet.

Safer design for the home

To adapt to home environments, the robot has been made lighter, smaller, and covered in soft textiles with protective foam at pinch points. The battery incorporates multiple safety layers and has achieved UN38.3 certification.

Washable, replaceable coverings, customizable clothing options, and an upgraded audio system with a larger speaker and repositioned microphone are also included.

Built for mass production

Unlike previous prototypes, Figure 03 was engineered for large-scale manufacturing. The company established a new supply chain, redesigned components for die-casting and injection molding, and vertically integrated production of critical modules including actuators, batteries, and sensors.

Production will take place at BotQ, Figure's new facility, which will initially build up to 12,000 robots per year with a target of 100,000 over the next four years.

Commercial applications

While Figure 03 has been optimized for home use, the company says its upgrades are equally important for industry. The actuators offer twice the speed and improved torque density, while enhanced vision and tactile sensing enable precise handling of varied objects.

Fleet customization options, including uniforms and side screens for branding, are also available.

Figure described the launch as a step toward making humanoid robots truly general-purpose. The company says:“Figure 03 represents an unprecedented advancement in taking humanoid robots from experimental prototypes to deployable, scalable products.”