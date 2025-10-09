Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Leverages Louisiana Incentives To Advance Rare Earth Operations



Ucore Rare Metals specializes in the extraction and processing of rare earth elements, with a focus on developing domestic capabilities.

One of the major advantages of Louisiana is its multiple Foreign Trade Zones (“FTZ”) at various ports and locations throughout the state, including England Airpark. Louisiana has further supported the SMC with an incentive package valued at more than $15 million.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Louisiana is emerging as a center for strategic rare earth element production, and Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is poised to take full advantage. The company is advancing its Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex (“SMC”) at England Airpark in Alexandria, a commercial rare earth refining facility designed to strengthen the U.S. domestic supply chain for critical minerals essential to electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced defense technologies. Ucore's efforts highlight why Louisiana is becoming an increasingly attractive location for rare earth operations.

“Louisiana is fast becoming a hub for processing critical minerals, rare earths and electrolyte salts used to produce lithium-ion batteries, with one plant operating successfully and seven more now under...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN