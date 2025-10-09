Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Announces Partnership To Launch Quebec's First Multilevel Electric Boating Showcase



The initiative reaffirms Vision Marine's commitment to strengthen its presence in Québec.

The partnership with Port de plaisance La Ronde signifies a step forward in VMAR's mission to revolutionize the boating experience through clean-energy solutions. Vision Marine Technologies is at the forefront of the electric boating industry, specializing in high-performance electric propulsion systems and electric boats.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network

In a groundbreaking move for sustainable boating, Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) has announced a strategic partnership with Port de plaisance La Ronde in Montreal, Quebec ( ). This collaboration aims to introduce the region's first multilevel electric boating showcase, setting the stage for a new era in ecofriendly maritime experiences. A trailblazer in high-voltage marine propulsion systems, Vision Marine Technologies is renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the boating industry.

“With this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our presence in Québec, where everything started and where our head office is located in Boisbriand,” said VMAR chief operating officer Maxime Poudrier.“The Port de plaisance La Ronde marina offers us a unique showcase to present our...

