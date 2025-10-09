Egypt's Al-Sisi Congratulates Trump On 'Historic' Gaza Deal In Phone Call, Suggests Nobel Prize
In a phone call, Al-Sisi congratulated Trump on the success of his efforts to end the war in Gaza, describing the deal as a“historic achievement” and crediting the U.S. president's“sincere efforts in bringing it to fruition,” the presidency said in a statement.
For his part, Trump expressed great happiness with the“historic accomplishment” and praised the strong friendship between the United States and Egypt, the statement added. He noted the world's focus on Egypt's pivotal role in the Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations that led to the agreement.
Al-Sisi also invited Trump to attend a celebration in Egypt to mark the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The US president warmly welcomed the invitation, according to the statement.
