JD2.4Bn In Water, Wastewater Projects Underway Water Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Al-Saud, announced on Thursday that the total value of funded, ongoing, and planned projects in Jordan's water sector has reached JD 2.4 billion, including 29 projects currently under implementation. These projects, he said, will significantly enhance the level of water services provided to citizens across the Kingdom.Speaking at a meeting organized by the Jordan Strategy Forum in Amman attended by the Forum's Chairperson Sharif Fares Sharaf, along with several officials and experts Abu Al-Saud outlined the major challenges facing Jordan's water sector, noting that the per capita share of water has fallen to less than 60 cubic meters annually for all uses.He stressed that securing sustainable water sources, such as through the National Water Carrier Project, remains a top priority. He revealed that substantial progress has been made on the technical, financial, and legal details required for financial closure, and that work is underway with local banks and the Social Security Corporation to establish a national public shareholding company to finance and launch the project early next year, in partnership with both local and international private sectors.Abu Al-Saud highlighted that despite last summer's challenges, the ministry successfully maintained water supply for citizens, agriculture, and industry amid declining available resources. The ministry, he said, continues to implement its strategic plan in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, approving 12 new water policies to ensure citizens' needs are met across all sectors.The minister proudly noted that Jordan exceeded its target for reducing water loss, achieving a 6.7% reduction in recent months through systematic programs and modern technologies. Current water loss stands at 45.6%, with ongoing efforts to lower it further and curb water thefts, which has already improved water supply in many areas.On financial performance, Abu Al-Saud said the sector has cut annual operational and maintenance costs by around JD 150 million, and saved an additional JD 14 million in energy costs thanks to expanded use of renewable and alternative energy sources.He added that reliance on non-traditional water sources has increased by 16.8%, reaching 200 million cubic meters annually of treated wastewater. The ministry aims to raise this to 250 million cubic meters, supporting the irrigation of 90,000 dunums in the Jordan Valley and Wadi Araba with saline water for high-quality date production boosting the national economy and creating both direct and indirect jobs.Abu Al-Saud also noted the ministry's focus on innovation and advanced technologies to improve efficiency in industrial and agricultural water use, including the operation of a new industrial wastewater treatment plant that enables 100% reuse of treated water. Plans are underway to replicate this model across other industrial sectors.Additionally, the ministry is expanding digital transformation and AI applications, having launched a new water services mobile application to provide citizens with a range of online services.Regarding dams and water harvesting, Abu Al-Saud said studies are ongoing to construct new dams, in addition to cleaning, maintaining, and expanding existing ones. Jordan currently has 420 earthen dams and ponds with a combined capacity of 200 million cubic meters.For his part, Sharif Fares Sharaf, Chairperson of the Jordan Strategy Forum, emphasized that Jordan faces severe water challenges amid ongoing social and economic shifts, describing water as an existential issue that requires collective national efforts and creative solutions.Meanwhile, the Forum's Executive Director, Nesreen Barakat, highlighted the widening gap between water supply and demand, noting that Jordan's per capita water share is among the lowest globally. She presented an overview of the Kingdom's water reality based on recent international reports.