Karnataka Govt Launches 'Water Is Future' Project
Speaking at the inaugural function of the“Water is Future – Neeridare Naale” project at the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha, Minister N.S. Bosaraju, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, said that encroachment of more than 35,000 lakes has already been cleared in the state, and the progress is reviewed every month.
He stated that special priority will be given to increasing the groundwater level by clearing the encroachment of 41,849 lakes and filling them with water by December this year.
As a result of filling lakes in the H.N. Valley and K.C. Valley regions, the groundwater level has increased. Currently, 1,018 lakes are being filled with water every year, and water is supplied to 25 lakh acres through the Minor Irrigation Department. Additionally, all lakes have been rejuvenated through societies.
He stressed that they are focused on improving groundwater.
Information about the groundwater level is being collected every six hours from 2,714 areas in the state through the Groundwater Department. 60 per cent of agricultural activity in the state is carried out through borewells.
The state faces drought conditions every four to five years, and the problem of natural disasters has intensified. Karnataka is second in the country in rain-fed agriculture and 10th in groundwater usage, he said.
If the groundwater level is not corrected, the state will face difficulties in the coming days. Groundwater is being excessively exploited in 44 taluks. He mentioned that during Siddaramaiah's tenure, more than 8,000 minor irrigation projects were implemented to increase the groundwater.
H.K. Patil, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism, said that the state has implemented the five guarantee schemes, and now a water guarantee is essential. Those who do not shed tears think about money. Those with tears in their eyes think about the farmers. But our government is prioritising the prosperity and welfare of the farmers. Minister N.S. Bosaraju has given special priority to the Minor Irrigation Department and is moving forward to make the state water-rich, he added.
Rajendra Singh, the 'Waterman of India,' water conservation technologist, and Magsaysay Award winner, who hails from the Chambal region, recalled his work in the Chambal Valley, where bandits abandoned their weapons and became part of the water conservation movement.
“Water presence leads to peace,” he said.
He applauded the state government's water conservation efforts and mentioned that he had noticed significant groundwater improvement in Karnataka.
He said Karnataka is Number one in groundwater rejuvenation. He also stressed the need for a decentralised approach to groundwater development in the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment