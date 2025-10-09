The Slocum Home Team, Rhode Island's Real Estate Dynasty, Joins Exp Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seventy-six years after opening their first office in Warwick, the Slocum family takes their American Dream global with eXp Realty





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that The Slocum Home Team, Rhode Island's leading family-run real estate dynasty with 76 years of history, has joined its growing global network.

Founded in 1949 by George Slocum in Warwick, Rhode Island, the Slocum name has become synonymous with trust, service, and success in real estate. Spanning three generations, the team has evolved through decades of market shifts while maintaining its reputation as one of the state's most respected brokerages. Today, under the leadership of Nick Slocum and his partners, the team has entered a new chapter by joining eXp Realty.

“The Slocum Home Team represents everything we believe in at eXp: legacy, excellence, and innovation,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“Their 76-year history of serving Rhode Island families, combined with their forward-looking approach, makes them an incredible addition to our community. We are thrilled to welcome them to the eXp family.”

From its earliest days serving postwar families to its current position as one of Rhode Island's largest and most accomplished groups, the Slocum Home Team has been dedicated to helping families achieve the American dream. In the past 12 months alone, the team has served more than 249 families, representing over $109 million in sales volume. The group's 30 agents and seven staff members have consistently earned recognition, including placement on America's Best Real Estate Professionals list by Real Trends and Tom Ferry for seven consecutive years.

Inside their office, one phrase has always guided their work:“Every home is someone's castle, and every client deserves to be treated like gold.”

For Nick Slocum, the decision to join eXp Realty was about future-proofing the business while honoring its legacy. Inspired by conversations with members of the Zillow Agent Advisory Board and a pivotal meeting with Pareja, the team recognized the unique value eXp brings to top-performing teams.

“Leo isn't just a corporate executive. He built one of the top teams in the country and knows exactly what it feels like to be in the trenches,” said Nick Slocum.“What ultimately convinced us was the people, the collaboration, and the future opportunities eXp offers. Agents here aren't just selling homes, they're building equity, creating passive income, and connecting with a global community where iron sharpens iron.”

When the opportunity was presented internally, every single agent signed on without hesitation, 100 percent buy-in.“That speaks volumes about the trust our team places in us as leaders and the excitement for what eXp represents,” Nick added.

The move comes as Nick Slocum has earned significant personal recognition, including being named 2024 REALTOR® of the Year by the Kent Washington Association of REALTORS® and receiving Providence Business News' 40 Under Forty honor in 2023.

For the Slocums, joining eXp Realty ensures their family legacy continues to thrive in the modern era.“Serving families in Rhode Island and Southern New England will always be our foundation,” Nick said.“But now our agents have a bigger platform, a larger toolbox, and a global network. Seventy-six years after my grandfather opened his office, we're still carrying the American dream forward, just on a much larger stage.”

