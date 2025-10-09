Mark Carney's Climate Inaction Is At Odds With His Awareness Of Climate Change's Existential Threat

MENAFN - The Conversation) Mark Carney has long been recognized as an authority on climate change. In 2015, as the governor of the Bank of England, he gave his famous “tragedy of the horizon” speech that introduced climate change to bankers as a threat to international financial stability.

In an interview shortly after he was appointed UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance in 2019, Carney described climate change as“the world's greatest existential threat.”

Read more: Is Mark Carney turning his back on climate action?

Carney's efforts to deal with the American-driven upheaval of the international order are critically important: strengthening the domestic economy by building international trade and security relationships. But climate doesn't seem to be a priority for the prime minister.

His first actions cast seeds of doubt, including repealing the consumer carbon tax , delaying the implementation of the electric vehicle mandate on auto producers and the possible removal of the federal government's emissions cap on petroleum producers.

Mark Carney speaks during the Canada 2020 Net-Zero Leadership Summit in Ottawa in April 2023, two years before he was elected prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

'Decarbonized' oilsands?

The Carney government's first five“nation-building” projects under review by its Major Projects Office included the doubling of production of a liquified natural gas facility in Kitimat, B.C.

Read more: Decision-making on national interest projects demands openness and rigour

It also included building small modular reactors (SMRs) at the Darlington, Ont., nuclear power generating plant. Apart from risks associated with its construction , it can take many years before SMRs can become fully operational, meaning they're unlikely to play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions.

Pathways Alliance CEO Kendall Dilling is interviewed at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary in September 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Under consideration for a second round of projects is carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) proposal from Pathways Alliance , a consortium of oilsands companies. The industry claims the project will allow the continued expansion of so-called decarbonized oilsands bitumen and natural gas.

But an Oxford University study concluded that regarding CCUS“as a way to compensate for ongoing fossil fuel burning is economically illiterate.”

In fact, the very term“decarbonized oil and gas” has been denounced as a falsehood by the co-chair of the federal Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) , climate scientist Simon Donner.

Canada's GHG emissions reductions

Canada is the world's 11th largest emitter of CO2 and the second largest emitter on a per capita basis.

Canada's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) represent its commitment under the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions by 45 to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, building on its emissions' reduction plan of 40 to 45 per cent by 2030.

A report from Canada's Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development found emissions have declined by just 7.1 per cent since 2005.

The fossil fuel industry has essentially guaranteed that Canada's 2030 reduction targets will not be met due mainly to continued increases in oilsands production, now accounting for 31 per cent of the total Canadian emissions.

The 2025 climate change performance index ranks Canada among the worst - 62nd out of 67 countries - for its overall climate change performance, which involves a combination of emissions, renewable energy, energy use and policy.

An oilsands mine facility seen from the air near Fort McMurray, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Legal consequences

Canada's commitment to reach net-zero by 2050 is codified by the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act . The federal government could be held liable for failing to meet the 2050 net-zero target. But the act doesn't include a legal commitment to meet its interim targets.

Numerous climate litigation cases against governments and corporations are underway in Canada.

In Ontario, a lawsuit brought by seven young applicants is claiming the provincial government's weakened carbon emissions reduction targets are forcing them to bear the brunt of future climate impacts. They argue their rights to life and security of the person under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms are under threat.

In response to a case initiated by climate-vulnerable small Pacific island states, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion in July on state obligations on climate change. It ruled that the 1.5C Paris Agreement target is legally binding on states.

It ruled that failure to take appropriate measures to prevent foreseeable harm - including through allowing new fossil fuel production projects, granting fossil fuel subsidies or inadequate regulation - can constitute a breach of international law.

The ICJ also confirmed that states violating their international obligations can face a full range of legal consequences under the law of state responsibility.

Vishal Prasad, campaign director of the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change organization, speaks after the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion about nations' obligations to tackle climate change and the consequences they may face if they don't in July 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Where is Carney?

Heatwaves, hurricanes, floods, droughts, wildfires, rising sea levels, growing ocean acidity and biodiversity loss are ravaging the planet, causing starvation, sickness and death.

The world is on track to exceed the 1.5C Paris Agreement warming limit with temperatures set to rise by more than 3C beyond the pre-industrial average . Canada's climate is warming at twice the global average .

Yet Carney is avoiding answering whether Canada will meet its 2030 Paris Agreement target. His attendance at the upcoming COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil has not been confirmed, and he unexpectedly withdrew from the UN Secretary General's recent climate summit - all of which suggests he's not prioritizing climate action.

In this disturbing development, it's worth noting the late Jane Goodall's remarks about hope in her The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times :