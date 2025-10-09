Tacoma Narrows Bridge Tolling System Upgraded With Transcore's Next-Generation Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tolling system marks a key milestone in the deployment of TransCore's AI-powered tolling technology and ongoing commitment to innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leading provider of advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, today announced the successful launch and system acceptance of its next-generation Infinity® Digital Lane System tolling technology on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The project replaced toll equipment across six toll booth lanes, four eastbound Highway 16 lanes, and the 24th Street Northwest on-ramp. The new tolling system represents a comprehensive modernization for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), introducing a future-ready solution built on TransCore's latest technology.

The new tolling system features TransCore's latest AI-based overhead Vehicle Classification and Tracking System (VCATS), Vehicle Capture and Recognition System (VCARS), and state-of-the-art automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) solution to operate at the highest possible level of automation and reduce operational overhead. These modular subsystems, in concert with the other Infinity Digital Lane System components, work together to deliver flexible, future-ready, and highly accurate vehicle classification without the need for in-pavement sensors.

To improve long-term performance and disaster resilience, the project also included deployment of an off-site backup server to safeguard tolling data during outages or natural disasters.

The system upgrades enable drivers to benefit from expanded payment options. Drivers using attended toll booths can pay by cash, card, or tap and pay, while those in open-road tolling (ORT) lanes can pay via a registered Good To Go! account or receive a Pay By Mail bill.

The addition of tap-and-pay functionality-responding to direct customer requests-provides a faster, more convenient option for users at toll booths.

“WSDOT is nationally recognized for its forward-thinking approach to tolling,” said Whitt Hall, TransCore President and Chief Executive Officer.“This deployment marks a key milestone for TransCore, with our latest AI-powered tolling system now fully operational. It underscores how our technology continues to evolve-delivering cutting-edge innovation with the proven reliability that customers have trusted for decades. We remain committed to developing future-ready solutions that help agencies meet tomorrow's challenges with confidence.”

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States' most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering , a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. It is part of the Group's Urban Solutions business, a leading provider of smart city solutions with a global track record of over 800 projects in more than 150 cities.

