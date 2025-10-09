Hamas Says Ceasefire Agreement Reached To End War On Gaza, Allow For Withdrawal Of Occupation, Entry Of Aid, And Prisoner Exchange
The movement said in a statement that after responsible and serious negotiations conducted by the movement and the Palestinian resistance factions regarding the proposal of US President Donald Trump in Sharm El Sheikh, with the aim of reaching an end to the war of genocide against the Palestinian people and the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip, an agreement was reached stipulating the end of the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of aid, and the exchange of prisoners.
Hamas expressed appreciation for the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, as well as President Trump's efforts seeking to end the war permanently and for the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip. The movement called on President Trump and various Arab, Islamic, and international parties to oblige the occupation government to implement the full requirements of the agreement and not allow it to evade or delay in implementing what was agreed upon.
Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the peace plan.Hamas agreement withdrawal entry of aid
