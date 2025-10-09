Qatar Wins Three Awards At GCC E-Government Award 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar won three awards at the GCC eGovernment Award 2025, held on the sidelines of the ministerial meetings hosted by the State of Kuwait, with the participation of GCC Ministers of Communications and eGovernment.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) was recognised with the Outstanding Project Award in the Best Government Competencies Building Initiative Award category for its initiative 'Qatar Digital Academy'.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family received the Outstanding Project Award in the Best Digital Inclusion Initiative Award category for its project 'Sokoon' application to digitise Sign Language. Meanwhile, the National Planning Council earned first place in the Open Data Initiative category for its project 'Qatar Open Data Platform.'



This recognition highlights Qatar's national excellence in advancing government service delivery and leveraging technology to serve the community and foster innovation.

The Qatari delegation was led by H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, with the participation of several senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Qatar's participation included the 29th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the 9th meeting of the e-Government Ministerial Committee, the joint meeting between GCC Ministers and the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the GCC eGovernment Award 2025 Ceremony.

The discussions focused on strengthening Gulf cooperation to develop shared digital infrastructure and unified e-services, while expanding partnerships among member states to improve the efficiency and cross-border integration of eGovernment services.

The meetings also addressed artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, exploring ways to harmonise Gulf efforts in establishing regulatory and policy frameworks that ensure their safe and effective use within government sectors.

Participants emphasised the importance of joint GCC initiatives in open data and government innovation, reaffirming the Gulf region's pivotal role in building a knowledge-based digital economy driven by innovation and cooperation.

The meetings also adopted the minutes of the May 2025 meeting, which commended Qatar's contributions to the UN E-Government Survey 2024, which contributed to elevating the GCC's global standing in eGovernment indicators.

Minister Al Mannai affirmed that Qatar's participation reflects the country's commitment to supporting joint GCC efforts in digital transformation and technological integration. He noted that the meetings demonstrated a strong alignment among member states toward building a sustainable digital future driven by innovation and knowledge.

He stated,“GCC cooperation in digital government and emerging technologies represents a cornerstone for achieving comprehensive development.

In Qatar, we place great emphasis on harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance government services and improve the quality of life. Winning three awards under the GCC eGovernment Award 2025 reflects the success of our national digital transformation strategy and reaffirms Qatar's leading role in advancing Gulf digital integration.”