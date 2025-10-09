Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Deputy PM Departs Washington After Official Visit


2025-10-09 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah and accompanying delegation culminated their official visit to the United States on Wednesday.
Bidding Sheikh Fahad farewell at the airport was Kuwait Ambassador in Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah and other embassy personnel.
During his visit to Washington, Sheikh Fahad met with several high ranking US officials and signed a customs operation cooperation and border security agreement.
He met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, as well as Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence.
The Minister sat with Kuwaiti students, discussing their affairs and educational process.
Sheikh Fahad also inspected the construction site for the National Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial, set to be inaugurated in the fall of 2026, near Lincoln Memorial. (end)
MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110171433

