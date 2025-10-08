Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Barkha Shewakramani Takes Over Paris Fashion Week With The Season's Hottest Party

2025-10-08 10:35:23
Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of Barkha Beauty, Barkha Shewakramani, made waves in the French capital, hosting one of the week's most coveted events at Paris Fashion Week. Co-hosted with British celebrity Vas J Morgan, the glamorous soirée embodied modern luxury - bold, global, and effortlessly chic.

Held at an elite members-only club in Paris, the event drew a dazzling guest list, including Travis Scott, Quavo, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, Winnie Harlow, Chantel Jeffries, and Karen Wazen, among others.

While the city buzzed with high-fashion shows and brand launches, Barkha's celebration stood out for its energy, inclusivity, and warmth. Reflecting her personal aesthetic - sophisticated yet spontaneous - the night became a vibrant fusion of culture, creativity, and connection.

“It wasn't just about fashion,” Barkha said.“It was about bringing people together - creators, dreamers, artists - to celebrate connection, beauty, and individuality.”

If Paris was the stage, Barkha Shewakramani was undoubtedly the moment - proving that Indian creativity continues to shine on the world's most glamorous platforms.

