Barkha Shewakramani Takes Over Paris Fashion Week With The Season's Hottest Party

Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of Barkha Beauty, Barkha Shewakramani, made waves in the French capital, hosting one of the week's most coveted events at Paris Fashion Week. Co-hosted with British celebrity Vas J Morgan, the glamorous soirée embodied modern luxury - bold, global, and effortlessly chic.

Held at an elite members-only club in Paris, the event drew a dazzling guest list, including Travis Scott, Quavo, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, Winnie Harlow, Chantel Jeffries, and Karen Wazen, among others.

Recommended For You

While the city buzzed with high-fashion shows and brand launches, Barkha's celebration stood out for its energy, inclusivity, and warmth. Reflecting her personal aesthetic - sophisticated yet spontaneous - the night became a vibrant fusion of culture, creativity, and connection.

“It wasn't just about fashion,” Barkha said.“It was about bringing people together - creators, dreamers, artists - to celebrate connection, beauty, and individuality.”

If Paris was the stage, Barkha Shewakramani was undoubtedly the moment - proving that Indian creativity continues to shine on the world's most glamorous platforms.