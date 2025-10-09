403
Turkish Stock Exchange Ends Wednesday in Red
(MENAFN) Turkey’s benchmark BIST 100 index ended Wednesday at 10,756.27 points, marking a decline of 0.53% from Tuesday’s close. The index opened at 10,787.48 points but lost 57.84 points over the trading session.
The day’s low reached 10,729.88 points, while the high peaked at 10,907.31 points. Market breadth showed 66 indexes declining against 33 that posted gains.
Trading volume hit 136.1 billion Turkish liras ($3.26 billion), with the total index market value standing at 9.98 trillion liras ($239.9 billion).
Currency markets saw the USD/TRY exchange rate at 41.7145 by 6:20 pm local time (1520 GMT). Meanwhile, the euro/lira rate held at 48.4870, and the British pound traded at 55.9730.
Commodities closed with gold priced at $4,041.85 per ounce and Brent crude oil at $66.25 per barrel.
