Einride Debuts Fully Autonomous Heavy-Duty Truck On Public Road In Belgium

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Einride operates 'first ever' fully autonomous heavy-duty truck on a public road in Belgium

October 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Einride , a technology company that provides digital, electric and autonomous solutions for road freight, has for the first time operated a fully autonomous heavy-duty vehicle on a public road in Belgium.

This safety-validated demonstration, achieved at Port of Antwerp-Bruges, was permitted under the Belgian regulatory framework and it showcases how Belgium – and Europe – can take the lead in advancing autonomous freight technology.

Johan Klaps, chairman of the board of directors Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Antwerp port alderman:“Antwerp is more than a logistical hub: it is also a place where the mobility of tomorrow is tested and concretized.

“Autonomous and sustainable applications such as Einride's proves that innovation is a driver for competitiveness and economic growth.”

Already operational with autonomous trucks on behalf of customers in both Europe and the US, Einride demonstrated its autonomous technology, encompassing several advanced hardware and software components, including Einride Driver (its proprietary Autonomous Drive Stack), its purpose-built cabless autonomous truck, and Control Tower (its intelligent fleet management and oversight platform).

Henrik Green, CTO and general manager for Einride Autonomous Technologies, says:“Now in our third European country, Einride continues to demonstrate success in securing permits and achieving first-of-their-kind deployments.

“Today in Antwerp, we showcase how public and private sectors can come together toward shared goals. European Ports, such as Antwerp-Bruges, are essential for decarbonizing logistics and secure our supply chains; and with the European Commission acknowledging autonomous vehicles as key to EU competitiveness, we're proud to showcase a clear example of how innovation and regulation can be balanced for safer, more efficient and sustainable logistics.”

Einride operates one of the biggest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks in the world, serving companies across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The company's freight platform uses data gathered over years of operations, which puts it in a unique spot to roll out autonomous tech at scale. Because of its purpose-built cabless vehicle, Einride also has the ability to scale with less than one remote operator per vehicle, paving the way for more cost-efficient logistics solutions.

Jean-Luc Crucke, Minister of Mobility, Climate and Ecological Transition:“This first Port of the Future – Autonomous Mobility Summit shows how innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.

“With the approval of the first autonomous level 4 truck in Belgium, we are taking a step toward safer transport and demonstrating that our country can play a pioneering role in the mobility of tomorrow.”

Andrea De Candido, directorate-general for research and innovation for connected, cooperative and automated mobility at the European Commission , says:“What we are seeing today in Antwerp perfectly aligns with European ambitions: developing innovative technologies that are efficient, safe, sustainable and scalable.

“Through pioneering projects like this, we strengthen Europe's position in future-oriented automated mobility solutions.”

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges, says:“With this world first, we show that autonomy in our port is not a far-fetched show. Autonomous solutions are already making us smarter, safer, and more sustainable today.

“And that is exactly what we need to continue strengthening our role as a world port. After all, we not only want to be a gateway for goods but also a gateway to the future.”