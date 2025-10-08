HONOR Powers PUBG MOBILE's“Map The Kingdom” Initiative Among Top Universities In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HONOR joins the initiative to inspire creativity and innovation among students by awarding winners the brand's latest tablet, the HONOR Pad 10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

HONOR has joined forces with PUBG MOBILE in its groundbreaking“Map the Kingdom” initiative, an educational esports competition hosted across leading Saudi universities, celebrating the Kingdom's rich heritage, identity, and youth innovation.

As part of the collaboration, HONOR is awarding the competition winners with the new HONOR Pad 10, enabling participants to experience the power of AI-driven creativity and productivity. Students will play and design their maps directly on the HONOR Pad 10, leveraging its advanced performance and immersive display for an enhanced experience. HONOR Pad 10: Power Meets Creativity

The HONOR Pad 10 features a 12.1-inch 2.5K HONOR Eye Comfort Display with an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and immersive gameplay. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and running on MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15), the tablet offers intelligent AI features such as AI Writing Tools, HONOR Notes, and Magic Portal - ideal for multitasking, learning, and creative projects 10,100mAh battery supports 35W wired charging, while six powerful speakers with HONOR Spatial Audio deliver an immersive sound experience, making it the perfect companion for both productivity and entertainment. A Platform for Innovation and Saudi Heritage:

Built around PUBG MOBILE's WOW mode, the Map the Kingdom challenge empowers students from eight leading Saudi universities - including King Saud University, Princess Nourah University, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals - to design custom maps inspired by the Kingdom's cultural heritage and futuristic vision.

“The PUBG MOBILE WOW Saudi Hackathon is a groundbreaking initiative that fuses the global reach of mobile gaming with the immense creative spirit here in the Kingdom,” said Joe Zoghbi, Game Publishing Lead, PUBG MOBILE MENA.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, merging gaming, education, and cultural innovation while empowering students to contribute to the Kingdom's growing gaming ecosystem. HONOR's Commitment to Saudi Youth and Education:

Commenting on the collaboration, Jerry Liao, General Manager of HONOR Saudi Arabia, said:

“At HONOR, we are deeply proud to support the creative and educational spirit of Saudi youth. Our collaboration with PUBG MOBILE reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation with technology that enhances both productivity and imagination. We also take great pride in celebrating the Kingdom's rich heritage through innovation and design.” About the Hackathon:

Each participating university will host its own internal competition, with top teams advancing to the national inter-university hackathon at the Saudi Esports Federation Arena. Finalists' creations will be judged by a panel of experts, with the winning teams receiving HONOR Pad 10 devices as part of their prize package.

This collaboration marks a meaningful step in connecting education, culture, and technology, reinforcing HONOR's mission to inspire creativity and excellence among Saudi youth.

