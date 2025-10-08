Namhla Thando Matshanda
-
Associate Professor, Department of Political Sciences,
University of Pretoria
Namhla Thando Matshanda is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria. She is an interdisciplinary scholar with an interest in the political history of the Horn of Africa. She holds a PhD in African Studies from the University of Edinburgh, an MA in International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand, and a BA Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Assoc. Prof Matshanda is a C2 NRF-rated researcher (2025-2030). Her research is concerned with the late colonial period in Africa. Specifically, her work explores the evolution of statehood in modern Ethiopia and it interrogates the tensions between state and nation building in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa.Experience
-
2025–present
Associate professor, University of Pretoria
2014–2025
Senior lecturer, University of the Western Cape
-
2015
University of Edinburgh , PhD African Studies
2010
University of the Witwatersrand , MA International Relations
2008
University of the Western Cape , BA Honours
