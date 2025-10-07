403
Matrix Reinforces Its Global Vision With Integrated Security Solutions At Intersec KSA 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th October 2025, India : Matrix Comsec, a leading global provider of scalable, AI-enabled security and telecom solutions, marked a strong presence at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, reinforcing its position as a trusted innovator in enterprise-grade security technologies. The event brought together industry leaders, decision-makers, and security professionals from sectors including Infrastructure, Data Centers, BFSI, and Government across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, creating a prime platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technology demonstration.
Key Highlights from the Event
1. Expanding Reach Across Sectors:
Matrix engaged with over 50 decision-makers from critical infrastructure, BFSI, data centers, and government entities, addressing the growing demand for integrated, AI-driven, and cyber-secure security solutions across multi-location operations.
2. Demand for Integrated, Intelligent Security:
Visitors expressed growing interest in end-to-end IP Video Surveillance and Access Control solutions that are easy to deploy, manage, and scale. Key Areas of interest included AI-based analytics, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), object classification, and PPE detection, emphasizing a shift towards smarter, automated security ecosystems.
3. Competitive Landscape and Market Trends:
With participation from global leaders such as HID, Hanwha Techwin, INVIXIUM, Suprema, ID Cube, and TBS, the event showcased innovations in analytics, dashboards, and biometrics. Matrix stood out with its indigenous engineering, AI capabilities, unified platform, and multi-location integration, offering an enterprise-ready alternative combining performance, flexibility, and local support.
4. Customer Insights and Product Feedback:
End-users and system integrators lauded Matrix's integrated IP Video Surveillance and Access Control platforms, highlighting the real-time analytics, intuitive dashboards, and multi-site control. The AI-enabled, Made-in-India solutions resonated strongly, reflecting Matrix's growing influence in global markets.
Leadership Viewpoint
"Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 is more than a showcase of technology, it's a space where real human connection drives trust and informs strategy," said Tarun Sharma, Head of Marketing, Matrix Comsec.
"The feedback and insights we gain from partners and customers across multiple sectors and locations sharpen our roadmap. Events like these reinforce our commitment to delivering scalable, AI-driven solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and cybersecurity."
Building for a Secure and Smart Future
Insights from Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 will guide Matrix's innovation roadmap toward integrated, AI-enabled, and user-centric solutions. With a growing global footprint and a focus on enterprise-grade, Made-in-India excellence, Matrix continues to drive security transformation; connecting technology, intelligence, and trust across borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
