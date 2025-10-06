How To Turn Setbacks Into Strength By Todd Griffee

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fighting for Dreams. Facing Loss. Finding God's Plan."What do you do when life doesn't go according to plan? For Todd J. Griffee, a Notre Dame All-American fencer and Army officer hopeful, the path from dreams to destiny was not straight.

What do you do when life doesn't go according to plan? For Todd J. Griffee , a Notre Dame All-American fencer and Army officer hopeful, the path from dreams to destiny was not straight. His new memoir, En Garde: Crossing the Stream of Life, picks up where his first award-winning book, Touché, left off, chronicling 36 years of struggle, perseverance, and faith as he pursued his lifelong goal of becoming a G-man.

But En Garde is more than a story about ambition. It is about loss, resilience, and the grace of God that carries us when life knocks us down. Through personal tragedies, career trials, and spiritual battles, Todd weaves lessons of endurance and hope. His message is simple yet profound: if God could work miracles in his life, He can work miracles in yours too.

More Than a Memoir – A Guide to Living with Faith

Unlike most memoirs, En Garde invites readers to actively participate in their own journey. Each chapter ends with reflection activities and journaling prompts , making the book an excellent tool for small groups, Bible studies, or anyone seeking to grow spiritually while facing life's trials.

Praise for En Garde

“After reading En Garde, I finally understood how Todd managed to maintain his determination and clarity... This book reveals that despite the struggles and hardships we all face, God has a plan for each of us. En Garde is an emotional journey that reminds us that life is full of ups and downs. However, by trusting in God, we can navigate these challenges.” - Fidel Arroyo, Supervisory Special Agent (SSA), NCIS, Retired

“By baring his soul, and sharing his challenges and personal loss, Todd has provided us with the tools to deal with life's difficulties, and recognize God's grace and intervention. Todd's end-of-chapter Activities help the reader prayerfully cope with adversity in their own life.” - Andrew A. Guljas, Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette; Notre Dame Class of 1984

“Todd includes journaling nudges with each chapter so the reader can see how their reality can be enlightened by the same life lessons. This book would be great for a small group or an individual who is seeking to grow in connecting their faith and life.” - Rev. Pamela Thiede, Vicar, Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership

About the Author

Todd J. Griffee is the author of Touché; A Notre Dame All-American Fencer's Spiritual Guide to Success (Kharis Publishing, 2024). His career spans local, state, and federal law enforcement, and he currently serves as an NCIS Investigator. A gifted motivational speaker, Todd draws on his personal experiences to inspire others to persevere, embrace faith, and overcome adversity.