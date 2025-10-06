Edelman Names Mainardo De Nardis Global President And COO As Matthew Harrington Becomes Executive Vice Chairman

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK - In a move aimed at accelerating its strategic agenda, Edelman has named Mainardo de Nardis global president and chief operating officer, succeeding Matthew Harrington, who will now serve as executive vice chairman. The firm also promoted Brian Buchwald, who has spent the past three years building out Edelman's trust products and services, to president, global transformation and performance.

“I see this as a moment of great opportunity for Edelman,” said CEO Richard Edelman, adding that while holding company agencies will be dealing with consolidation,“we think there's a great market niche for an independent communications firm that's very much focused on earned media.”



De Nardis, a member of Edelman's board of directors for the past five years, brings decades of experience in global media and communications leadership. As global president and COO, he will guide strategy and operations across Edelman's worldwide network, focusing on sustainable, profitable growth and greater consistency across markets.

“Mainardo has run three of the world's largest media and communications companies, knows how clients think, and has deep experience across Europe, Asia and the US,” said Edelman.“He's exactly the right leader at the right time-someone who understands how to connect creativity, media and technology to help clients earn trust and drive outcomes.”

De Nardis's early priorities include improving global quality and consistency across offices, integrating Edelman's brand and reputation capabilities under a unified“one Edelman” approach, deepening collaboration between client and talent teams, strengthening performance metrics and outcomes, and driving profitable growth.

A 41-year Edelman veteran, Harrington has held several senior posts including US CEO and, most recently, global president and COO. As executive vice chairman, he will focus on strengthening relationships with Edelman's largest global clients and advising C-suites and boards. Over his tenure, he has counseled clients including Samsung, Microsoft, eBay and Starbucks through major moments of change.

“Matt has been my partner for more than four decades and a key force in our success and trajectory over that timeframe,” said Richard Edelman.“He has helped our firm and our clients navigate defining moments, including 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis and the recovery from Covid. His global perspective, deep relationships and steady leadership make him uniquely suited to strengthen our most important client partnerships and drive growth across the network.”

Buchwald joined Edelman three years ago to develop the firm's suite of trust products and services and has since led its AI initiatives as global chair of product and AI. His promotion reflects Edelman's continued investment in technology and data-driven innovation across its client work. In his new role, he will modernize Edelman's service delivery model and advance its integration of technology and data to deliver greater client value.