Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Says US Government Shutdown Did Not Block Arms Supplies To Ukraine

Zelensky Says US Government Shutdown Did Not Block Arms Supplies To Ukraine


2025-10-06 03:10:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I know what has been reported in the media about the shutdown and certain challenges, but they have not blocked supplies to Ukraine. This is important,” Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Ukraine expects systemic decision from upcoming G7 sanctions coordinators' meeting – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, the government shutdown in the US bega on October 1. Meanwhile, the administration of President Donald Trump plans to take advantage of the shutdown in the country to carry out mass dismissals of civil servants in institutions that do not comply with MAGA approaches.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

MENAFN06102025000193011044ID1110158039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search