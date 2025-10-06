Zelensky Says US Government Shutdown Did Not Block Arms Supplies To Ukraine
“I know what has been reported in the media about the shutdown and certain challenges, but they have not blocked supplies to Ukraine. This is important,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Ukraine expects systemic decision from upcoming G7 sanctions coordinators' meeting – Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, the government shutdown in the US bega on October 1. Meanwhile, the administration of President Donald Trump plans to take advantage of the shutdown in the country to carry out mass dismissals of civil servants in institutions that do not comply with MAGA approaches.
