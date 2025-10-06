DM Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof Visit Ukrainian Drone Production Facility
According to him, the enterprise brings together several modern production sites and has already established mass production of kamikaze drones of various configurations - including FPV copters and fixed-wing aircraft-type drones.
The company has its own design bureau and R&D team, working on new technologies for the front. It also runs a partner R&D laboratory together with European colleagues, including experts from the Netherlands.
“We expect that more and more foreign partners will establish joint production and technology development with Ukrainian defense companies. This is an opportunity to create cutting-edge weapons systems and strengthen Europe's security,” Shmyhal noted.
As Ukrinform reported, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has earlier stated that drone-related threats, particularly from Russia, are increasing, and emphasized the need for closer international cooperation to counter these challenges, with Ukraine playing an important role in that effort.
Photo: Shmyhal / Facebook
