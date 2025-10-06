YMCA Expands Child Care And Day Camps To Support Central And Northern Alberta Families During Teachers' Strike
EDMONTON, Alberta and FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta and GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta and RED DEER, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As teachers across Alberta begin strike action, YMCA of Northern Alberta has expanded its programs to ensure families have access to safe, quality child care and day camp options during the disruption.
As a charity committed to igniting the potential of every child -and one of the largest child care providers in the province-YMCA has quickly ramped up operations to meet increased community need. Families in Central and Northern Alberta can now access additional YMCA child care, day camp, and youth recreation opportunities focused on helping children learn, play, and thrive in nurturing, inclusive spaces.
To date, YMCA of Northern Alberta has:
- Expanded 37 Out of School Care programs to offer full-day care; Introduced four Day Camp programs in the following communities:
- Edmonton: William Lutsky Family YMCA, Jamie Platz Family YMCA, Castle Downs Family YMCA Fort McMurray: Eagle Ridge Community Centre
“These are stressful times for many parents,” said Jody Kyle, Chief Operations Officer, YMCA of Northern Alberta. “As a charity, we exist to strengthen community and help families when they need us most. Every child deserves a place to belong, to feel supported, and to shine, and that's exactly what we're here to provide.”
Programs are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are already nearing full capacity as parents seek care for their children. As of this release, programs are 95% full , and the YMCA anticipates serving more than 2,600 children and youth each day during the strike.
“I am so appreciative that I am able to have full-time care for my oldest son during the school strike. If it was not for the YMCA being able to support my family, I would be unable to work-which would affect my ability to provide for my children,” said Jessika L. , an Edmonton parent receiving extended child care at the YMCA.
________________
About YMCA of Northern Alberta
YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting potential in people and communities since 1907 . From quality child care and youth development programs to health, wellness, and community outreach services, the YMCA helps build stronger, healthier, more connected communities across Edmonton, Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, and Grande Prairie.
For more information, visit ymcanab.ca .
________________
Media Contact:
Amber Niemeier
Chief Community Engagement Officer
YMCA of Northern Alberta
780-966-9035
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment