UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For November 2025 Announced

The UAE announced fuel prices for November on Friday. In October, prices rose compared to Septembe rates.

The new rates listed below will apply from November 1 and are as follows:



Super 98 petrol will cost D2.63 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 in October.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.51 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.66.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.44 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre in October. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.67 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.71.

The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.