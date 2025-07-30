Sunnymining Empowers Users To Grow Stablecoin Holdings With Daily Earnings In USDC, USDT, And DA

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)As global investors increasingly seek both stable returns and liquidity, cloud mining platformhas officially launched a new, supporting three major stablecoins:, and. Users can now earn daily returns without locking up their funds or managing complex operations, making low-risk crypto growth accessible and effortless.

According to SunnyMining , the new feature allows users to purchase cloud mining contracts directly with USDC, USDT, or DAI -no need to convert to more volatile tokens or stake assets long-term. Once a contract is activated, users receive daily rewards in the same stablecoin used, with no lock-in period and no manual intervention required .

Five Key Advantages:

No Lock-in Requirement: Funds remain fully liquid with no asset freeze-users enjoy both flexibility and steady returns.

Daily Payouts: Earnings are settled every 24 hours and automatically distributed, with full transparency.

Support for Major Stablecoins: Compatible with USDC, USDT, and DAI-tailored for a global user base.

AI-Powered Hashrate Allocation: Intelligent distribution of global green energy computing power for optimized efficiency and returns.

No Technical Barrier: No need for mining knowledge or hardware-simply activate and earn passively.

How to Get Started (4 Easy Steps):

Register and log in to your SunnyMining account

Go to the “Stablecoin Yield” section

Choose your preferred stablecoin (USDC, USDT, or DAI) and contract plan

Start the contract with one click and receive daily returns automatically

Example Contract Return (Illustrative):

Invest: 10,000 USDT

Term: 30 days

Daily Return: 159 USDT

Estimated Total Return: 14,470 USDT (including principal)

Actual returns may vary based on market conditions and hashrate scheduling. Please refer to the real-time contract page for accurate details .

SunnyMining notes that this feature is designed for users who prefer stable returns without exposure to market volatility , offering a crypto version of“high-yield savings.” It's ideal for stablecoin holders, OTC merchants, crypto payment receivers, and individuals seeking hands-free passive income .

About SunnyMining:



SunnyMining is a global cloud mining platform that leverages AI-powered hashrate scheduling , green energy infrastructure , and blockchain smart contract automation to deliver zero-barrier, hands-free, and steady crypto income solutions. The platform supports mainstream tokens like BTC, XRP, DOGE , as well as stablecoin-based contracts, serving both individual and institutional users worldwide.

Official Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.