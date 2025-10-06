Dubai Holds Global Crown In Ultra Luxury Home Sales

Dubai has reinforced its position as the world's most active super-prime residential market, maintaining its global lead in the number of $10 million-plus home sales in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest Global Super-Prime Intelligence report from Knight Frank.

The report shows that global demand for ultra-luxury homes has remained strong despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop, with the total number of super-prime transactions surging 19 per cent year-on-year to 590 deals in Q2 2025, compared with 497 in the same period last year. The total value of these transactions soared by 33 per cent to $11.8 billion, up from $8.9 billion a year earlier, reflecting robust appetite from high-net-worth individuals across major global cities.

Dubai continued to dominate the global super-prime landscape, outpacing traditional powerhouses such as New York, London and Hong Kong in the number of transactions. The emirate's enduring appeal lies in its blend of strong economic fundamentals, tax advantages, world-class infrastructure and unmatched lifestyle offering. Dubai's luxury property market has been buoyed by rising demand from global investors seeking a safe haven for capital, coupled with an influx of wealthy entrepreneurs and family offices relocating to the UAE.

“Dubai's position as the world's leading super-prime market is now firmly established,” said Liam Bailey, Global Head of Research at Knight Frank.“Its performance underscores the emirate's maturity as a wealth hub and its ability to attract global capital consistently, irrespective of market cycles.”

Knight Frank's data revealed that while Dubai led in deal count, New York reclaimed the top spot in total transaction value, recording the world's largest aggregate for $10 million-plus sales for the first time since late 2021. This was fuelled by strong activity in Manhattan's ultra-prime condominium sector and the resale market for trophy townhouses.

Los Angeles staged a sharp rebound, notching its best quarterly performance since early 2021, driven by a wave of top-end single-family home sales in Beverly Hills and Malibu. Hong Kong, meanwhile, saw a solid recovery as both transaction volumes and values rose significantly year-on-year, signalling that pent-up demand remains resilient despite persistent economic and political challenges.

Industry analysts attribute Dubai's sustained dominance to a confluence of favourable factors - including its investor-friendly policies, world-leading safety standards, year-round sunshine, and the continued inflow of wealthy expatriates and remote entrepreneurs drawn by its long-term residency programmes.

Data from Knight Frank's earlier reports also show that Dubai accounted for roughly one in five global super-prime sales in 2024, with record-breaking transactions in exclusive areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Bay Island, and Dubai Hills Estate. Several properties sold for over $100 million, placing Dubai firmly alongside global icons like New York's Billionaires' Row and London's Mayfair.

Property experts say the momentum is set to continue through the rest of 2025, supported by limited new supply in the ultra-luxury bracket and sustained inflows of private capital from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Developers are responding with a wave of new high-end projects targeting global elites - including branded residences, waterfront villas and penthouses that blend architectural distinction with privacy and concierge-style living.

Bailey noted that while investors will need to navigate a more complex global environment marked by shifting interest rates and political uncertainty, the resilience of the super-prime market remains striking.“Dubai holds its lead, but New York's resurgence and strong rebounds in Los Angeles and Hong Kong highlight the depth and diversity of global demand. Looking ahead, momentum is expected to be sustained as ultra-wealthy buyers continue to diversify across markets offering value, stability and lifestyle appeal,” he said.

With global wealth creation accelerating and investor confidence rebounding, Dubai's ability to attract the world's richest buyers remains unrivalled - reaffirming its place as the beating heart of the world's super-prime property market