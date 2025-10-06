Disco Dandiya 2025 Lights Up Dubai With Two Nights Of Music, Dance, And Festivity

Dubai once again danced the night away as Disco Dandiya 2025 lit up the city with two unforgettable evenings on September 26 and 27 at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek. The celebration brought together hundreds of festive souls eager to revel in the vibrant spirit of Navratri through music, dance, and community.

Organised by the dynamic mother–daughter trio - Nisha, Avani, and Pahal Samyani, this year's edition surpassed expectations with its stunning décor, dazzling lights, and an electrifying dance floor that kept the energy soaring late into the night.

“Dubai embraced Disco Dandiya with immense love last year, and this year the response was beyond our imagination,” said Nisha Samyani, expressing gratitude to the attendees who made the celebration“bigger, brighter, and more magical.”

With a record-breaking turnout, Disco Dandiya once again proved why it's one of Dubai's most anticipated cultural events, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate Navratri in style.

The organisers extended a heartfelt thank you to all attendees, partners, and supporters for making the 2025 edition a resounding success - and promised an even grander celebration next year.

For more highlights and updates, follow @dandiyaDisco on Instagram.