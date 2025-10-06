Engineered Wood Adhesives Emerge As A Cornerstone Of Modern Construction

Boston, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Market ” is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2025 to $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global engineered wood adhesives market. It segments the market by resin type (such as UF, melamine, PRF, PU), product category (particleboard, plywood, MDF, OSB), technology (water-based, solvent-based), and application (structural and non-structural). The study also explores market trends in five regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with further analysis by country. This structure helps identify growth drivers, market dynamics, and technological preferences across different regions and applications.

This report is especially relevant now due to two major industry shifts. First, the rising global demand for engineered wood products like MDF, CLT, plywood, LVL, and glulam is transforming timber construction, offering a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to concrete while promoting sustainability by reducing material waste. Second, the increasing cost of petrochemical-based synthetic resins and the push toward a circular, bio-based economy are driving innovation in wood adhesives. There is growing interest in formaldehyde-free, renewable adhesives due to health concerns and environmental priorities, making this market analysis timely and valuable for stakeholders in the construction and materials science arenas.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Engineered Wood as a Sustainable Option: Engineered wood is eco-friendly and stronger than solid wood. It uses recycled materials and supports green building practices, increasing demand for adhesives used in its production.

Shift to Formaldehyde-Free and Bio-Based Adhesives: Due to health and environmental concerns, there is a growing preference for adhesives made from natural sources that are safer and emit fewer harmful chemicals.

Growth in Prefabricated and Modular Construction: Modern construction methods, such as modular and prefab buildings, require strong, reliable adhesives for quick and efficient assembly.

