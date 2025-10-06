Engineered Wood Adhesives Emerge As A Cornerstone Of Modern Construction
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$5.2 billion
|Market size forecast
|$6.5 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Resin, Product, Technology, Application, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Brazil
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Engineered wood adhesive manufacturers have started to focus on revolutionizing their manufacturing ecosystem by adopting AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions. The companies are leveraging the prospects of machine learning and AI, in order to augment their sustainability, production efficiency, cost, and product quality.
- Digitalization is expected to play a vital role in the upcoming years as it enables novel products and services that will make the construction process more efficient and transparent. This will also induce adhesive development to develop innovative solutions that cater to challenging needs.
- Several bio-based materials are being explored as efficient substitutes for conventional formaldehyde-based adhesives. In addition, expanding interest in circularity has led to an increasing use of industrial co-products and by-products in order to discover viable solutions.
Emerging startups:
- Bio Bond Adhesives Inc.: BioBond is a U.S.-based biomaterials technology startup developing and marketing plant-based adhesives and coating solutions for the furniture, packaging, textiles, construction, shoes, automotive, marine, and aerospace industries. The company offers a bio-based, two-component, water-based, VOC-free PU coating that combines ease of use with high bonding performance on concrete, ceramic, wood, and metal substrates.
- Materialize. X: This UK-based startup has created a patented non-toxic adhesive to serve as an alternative to urea-formaldehyde. It plans to license chemical companies and engineered wood manufacturers to produce the adhesive on-site.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected market size and growth rate?
- The engineered wood adhesives market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%.
- Growing popularity of engineered wood as a sustainable & high-performance alternative Surge in demand for formaldehyde free and bio-based adhesives Increasing demand for prefabricated and modular construction
- The market is segmented by resin, product, technology, application, and region.
- The urea formaldehyde segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2030.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share. China remains a key contributor to fueling demand in the region's market. Regional growth is further supplemented by increasing production capacity of engineered wood and exports.
Market leaders include:
- 3M AKZO NOBEL N.V. ARKEMA CHEMIQUE ADHESIVES & SEALANTS LTD. DOW FRANKLIN INTERNATIONAL H.B. FULLER CO. HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA HEXION INC. HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC JOWAT SE SIKA AG SPECIALTY ORGANICS INC. TOA DOVECHEM INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. TREMCO CPG INC.
