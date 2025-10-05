Qatar Rail Receives 'Prestigious Rospa Gold Award' For Health And Safety Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a renewed affirmation of its commitment to the highest standards of occupational health and safety excellence, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has been recognised with the 'Prestigious RoSPA Gold Award' by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), UK, for the year 2025.

The award was officially presented to Qatar Rail during the RoSPA Awards Ceremony held on September 25, 2025 at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai.

This global recognition was achieved thanks to the collaborative efforts and innovation of Qatar Rail, and its service provider, RKH's Occupational Health and Safety Teams, supported by robust health and safety management systems across all operations.

The RoSPA Adjudication Panel evaluated Qatar Rail's practices across a wide range of categories including leadership, workforce involvement, planning and risk assessment, communication, monitoring, investigation, and performance review, among others.



On this occasion, Eng Abdulrahman Al Malik, Senior QSHESE Director at Qatar Rail, stated,“We are proud to receive the RoSPA Gold Award in Occupational Health and Safety from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

“This achievement reflects Qatar Rail's leadership and its efforts in collaboration with RKH Qitarat to enhance the effective use of health and safety management systems, as well as its continuous commitment to adopting the best international practices. Additionally, it reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our employees, passengers, and partners.

“This accolade is also a testament to the culture of care, accountability, and continuous improvement that drives our operations and strengthens Qatar Rail's role as a leader in sustainable and safe mobility.”

Winning the RoSPA Gold Award places Qatar Rail among an elite group of international organisations that have demonstrated world-class leadership in health and safety. The award is particularly significant as it is recognised across industries globally, from transport and infrastructure to energy and healthcare, making it a hallmark of international excellence and trust.

In 2017, Qatar Rail won three international awards from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for the Lusail Tram and the Doha Metro Gold and Green Lines. The Lusail Tram won the Gold Award for Health and Safety for the second consecutive time, while the Doha Metro Gold and Green Lines won the Silver Award, and the main stations won the Guardian Angel Award. The Lusail Tram was awarded the RoSPA Gold medal award in 2020 for winning RoSPA Gold for 5 consecutive years from 2016-2020.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), founded in the United Kingdom over a century ago, is one of the world's leading voices in health and safety. Its annual awards programme is the longest-running and most prestigious of its kind, now in its 69th year.

The ultimate symbol of achievement in safety and excellence, the internationally renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards recognise organisations, teams, and projects across all sectors for their unwavering commitment to protecting lives, setting the benchmark for prestige and inspiring sector-wide admiration.

Each year, nearly 2,000 entries are received from over 50 countries, representing organisations that collectively employ more than seven million people. The RoSPA Awards recognise organisations that set the highest benchmarks in accident prevention, workplace safety, and employee wellbeing.