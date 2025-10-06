403
PM of France steps down due to backlash over fresh Cabinet
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has handed in his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron following sharp criticism surrounding his newly unveiled Cabinet. According to reports, Macron accepted Lecornu’s resignation shortly after it was submitted.
The resignation follows the presentation of a reformed government lineup by Lecornu, which drew widespread backlash due to its close resemblance to the previous administration that collapsed on September 8. Despite the leadership shakeup, most key figures remained in place, prompting accusations of political stagnation from across the spectrum.
Far-right figure Marine Le Pen denounced the Cabinet reshuffle, stating, “The choice to keep this government unchanged, seasoned with the man who bankrupted France, is pathetic.” Echoing this sentiment, Green party leader Marine Tondelier condemned the return of former Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, stating that the “contempt for democracy reaches a new level.”
Socialist leader Boris Vallaud also weighed in, accusing Macron’s allies of stubbornness that “plunges the country a little deeper into chaos every day.” In response to the growing political unrest, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called a strategic meeting of the Republicans, citing the “political situation created” by the Cabinet announcement. He added that “The composition of the Government does not reflect the promised break.”
Under Lecornu’s short-lived Cabinet, Roland Lescure was named finance minister, replacing Eric Lombard. Le Maire returned to a prominent role as defense minister, a position Lecornu had held previously. Other new appointments included Eric Woerth as minister for territorial organization and decentralization, Naima Moutchou overseeing transformation, public action, AI, and digital technology, Mathieu Lefevre managing relations with parliament, and Marina Ferrari taking on sports, youth, and community life.
Several senior ministers kept their posts, including Retailleau at the Interior Ministry, Jean-Noel Barrot in Foreign Affairs, Elisabeth Borne as Education Minister, Manuel Valls for Overseas Affairs, Gerald Darmanin at Justice, Catherine Vautrin for Labour and Health, Rachida Dati in Culture, Agnes Pannier-Runacher for Environment and Biodiversity, Annie Genevard at Agriculture and Food Security, Amelie de Montchalin handling Public Accounts, Philippe Tabarot for Transport, and Aurore Berge in charge of Gender Equality.
Lecornu had been appointed prime minister after Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly in early September. Bayrou had been advocating a budget plan introduced in July to save approximately €44 billion ($51 billion), aimed at reducing France’s mounting debt burden, which currently stands at 115% of GDP.
The country continues to grapple with one of the highest budget deficits in the European Union, measured at 5.8% of GDP. Budget disagreements remain a recurring source of political strife. A prior failure to approve the 2025 financial framework was instrumental in toppling Michel Barnier’s government last December, after opposition parties from both ends of the spectrum united in a successful no-confidence motion.
