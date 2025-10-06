Magnite To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 5, 2025
|Live conference call
|Toll free number:
|(844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
|Direct dial number:
|(412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
|Passcode:
|Ask to join the Magnite conference call
|Simultaneous audio webcast:
|, under“Events and Presentations”
|Conference call replay
|Toll free number:
|(877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
|Direct dial number:
|(412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
|Passcode:
|2966522
|Webcast link:
|, under“Events and Presentations”
About Magnite
We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.
Investor Relations Contact
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
...
