Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnite To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 5, 2025


2025-10-06 08:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call
Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode: Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcast: , under“Events and Presentations”
Conference call replay
Toll free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode: 2966522
Webcast link: , under“Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
...


