Traditional Meets Trendy - Organic Proteins On The Rise Alternative Proteins Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035

The global alternative proteins market size is estimated to grow from USD 17.97 billion in 2025, to USD 50.45 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.83% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Alternative proteins are innovative sources of protein that come from plants, such as pea protein, or through unconventional methods like fermentation. These proteins aim to lessen reliance on animal-derived protein foods, including meat, dairy, seafood, and eggs, while providing nutritional benefits through plant-rich protein sources. In addition to offering nutrition comparable to that of meat proteins, alternative proteins contribute to lowering environmental impacts and addressing ethical concerns. They can be sourced from an array of origins, including plants, insects, and microbes.

Globally, the appetite for meat and protein-rich products is increasing, which appears unsustainable with the current levels of meat production around the world. Moreover, the ever-growing global population coupled with their increasing demand for high-quality nutritional food poses significant challenges for food security. Consequently, alternative proteins are emerging as a more attractive solution to meet this escalating demand. Their abundance of essential nutrients, fibers, healthy fats, and environmentally friendly production methods render them an effective component of a balanced diet.

To capitalize on this promising opportunity, industry stakeholders are progressively creating innovative products with improved quality, flavor, and texture. Owing to the rising demand for high-protein food ingredients and an increasing awareness of environmental issues, the alternative proteins market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Alternative Proteins Market: Research Coverage

The report on the alternative proteins market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the alternative proteins market, focusing on key market segments, including type of source, type of application, type of nature, type of form, and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the alternative proteins market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the alternative proteins market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, alternative proteins portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter. Value Chain Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the value chain, providing information on the different phases and stakeholders involved in the alternative proteins market

Key Players in Alternative Proteins Market Profiled in the Report Include:



ADM

AGT Food and Ingredients

Archer Danial Midland

Axiom Foods

Cargill

Darling

InnovaFeed

Kerry Group

Lallemand

Puris

Quorn

Roquette Freres

Tate & Lyle

Wilmar Yensect

Alternative Proteins Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Source

Based on type of source, the global alternative proteins market is segmented into insect protein, microbial protein, and plant protein. According to estimates, currently, the plant protein segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the greater availability of raw materials such as peas, canola, wheat, rice, oats, and potatoes compared to other sources. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of processing further enhances the demand for this source.

However, the insect protein segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing interest in edible insects and sustainable high-protein options for pet food and other applications.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the alternative proteins market is segmented into animal feed, convenience food, dairy alternatives, functional food, meat alternatives, and protein supplements. According to estimates, currently, the meat alternative applications capture the majority of the market. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for plant-based products and an increasing emphasis on sustainable food production worldwide.

However, the animal feed segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising production of livestock and the growing need for sustainable animal feed options.

Market Share by Type of Nature

Based on type of nature, the alternative proteins market is segmented into conventional nature and organic nature. According to estimates, currently, conventional nature captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their availability and advantages of traditional production methods within well-established supply chains and economies of scale. In the case of plant-based protein production, standard agricultural and manufacturing techniques are utilized, which involve the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides for crops such as peas and soy. For cultivated meat and fermentation-based protein, a typical biotechnological process is employed.

However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for organic sources in alternative protein production.

Market Share by Type of Form

Based on type of form, the alternative proteins market is segmented into dry and liquid. According to estimates, currently, the dry form of alternative protein captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the strong demand for protein powders, concentrates, and isolates. Their adaptability, extended shelf life, and convenience make them ideal for a wide range of applications. However, the liquid protein products segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the alternative proteins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market, due to the increasing preference for nutritious plant-based foods in the area. Meanwhile, Asia is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, driven by a rising demand for protein-rich foods and heightened awareness of health and wellness.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in alternative proteins market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Type of Source



Insect Protein



Cricket



Locust



Mealworm

Others

Microbial Protein



Algae



Bacteria



Fungi

Yeast

Plant Protein



Canola



Oats



Pea



Potatoes



Rice



Soy Wheat

Type of Application



Animal Feed



Aquaculture



Pet Food



Poultry

Swine

Convenience Food



Baked Food



Sauces & Soup



Snacks



Spreads

Others

Dairy Alternatives



Cheese Alternatives



Ice-Cream Substitute



Milk Substitutes



Yogurt Substitutes

Others

Functional Food



Fortified Cereals



Ready-to-Drink Beverage

Others

Meat Alternatives



Burgers



Meatballs & Nuggets



Sausages

Others

Protein Supplements



Bars



Powders



Protein Shakes Others

Type of Nature



Conventional Organic

Type of Form



Dry Liquid

Geographical Regions



North America



US



Canada



Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe



Austria



Belgium



Denmark



France



Germany



Ireland



Italy



Netherlands



Norway



Russia



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



UK

Other European countries

Asia



China



India



Japan



Singapore



South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America



Brazil



Chile



Colombia



Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa



Egypt



Iran



Iraq



Israel



Kuwait



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World



Australia



New Zealand Other countries

