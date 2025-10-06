Doha To Host Qatar-India Joint Commission On Economic And Commercial Cooperation Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry of India H E Piyush Goyal is visiting Qatar from October 5 to 7, 2025 to co-chair the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation with Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani. The Embassy of India, in a statement, said that the meeting is being held in pursuance of the decision taken during the state visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to India in February 2025. Goyal will meet his Qatari counterpart as well as other Qatari dignitaries and top businessmen from Qatar Chamber and Qatari Businessmen Association. A large business delegation from FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM will also be accompanying the Minister during the visit. Both Ministers of Commerce and Industry are also expected to address the inaugural session of the India-Qatar Joint Business Council in Doha.