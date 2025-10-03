403
SMK Helmets Unveils Stylish New Open Face Helmet Range With 3 Shell Advantage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30 September 2025: SMK Helmets, the premium helmet brand from STUDDS Accessories Ltd., the world's largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report), announced the launch of its latest open face helmet, the SMK Laminar.
Engineered to deliver a suitable blend of safety, comfort and style, SMK Laminar meets 3 safety standards and features three distinct outer shell sizes for a truly adaptable fit across varied head sizes.
Unlike regular helmets where only the inner padding changes with size, the SMK Laminar combines different helmet sizes through multiple shell options, offering a versatile fit. This ensures enhanced comfort and improved protection which adds to its stylish design.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana - Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said, "At SMK, we continuously strive to create helmets that blend cutting edge safety with rider focused designs. The launch of Laminar is yet another step in offering riders a product that is aerodynamic, stylish, and engineered for a better fit. With its multi-shell advantage, we are addressing a key need in the open-faced helmet segment and making helmet design more accessible."
Engineered for Safety and Performance
SMK Laminar is built with EIRT (Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic). Unlike traditional thermoplastic shells, EIRT shells are engineered to be more resistant to impacts, providing better protection in collisions by absorbing and dissipating the forces away from the rider's head while keeping the helmet lightweight. This makes Laminar offer robust impact-protection while maintaining an aerodynamic profile. Reinforcing the Brand's commitment to riders' safety, it meets the latest global safety standards, viz. ECE 22.06 and DOT.
The model is equipped with Multi-Density EPS for effective energy absorption. The helmet comes with a scratch resistant visor that protects against glare and debris. It also comes with an alternative chopper visor option for riders who prefer a different look.
Everyday Comfort
The SMK Laminar is designed to keep riders fresh even on long commutes. The channeled exhausts provide efficient airflow, and the interior features antistatic fabric liners that enable moisture management. These liners are removable for easy maintenance.
Comfort and Convenience
Comfort and convenience are at the heart of SMK Laminar. The helmet features padded comfort chin straps & plush, washable interior liners that keep the helmet fresh and hygienic over prolonged use, while its quick-release visor and buckle system make it easy to operate, allowing riders to fasten, remove and swap visors with ease, making it convenient for both daily commutes and longer rides.
Price and Availability
The new SMK Laminar series has two options- Laminar Solid (unicolor) and Laminar Starz (with graphics). The Laminar Solid is available in 6 color options and starts at INR 2,799 while the Laminar Starz is available in 8 graphics options and starts at INR 3,100. It can be purchased from offline retail shops and SMK's exclusive business outlets.
About Studds Accessories Limited
We are the largest two-wheeler helmet player in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2023 and also the world's largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report). We are an established manufacturer with nearly five decades of experience. Our Manufacturing Facilities I, II and III have a combined annualized capacity of producing 9.04 million units. We sold around 7.10 million helmets in Fiscal 2024. Our 'SMK' brand was launched in 2016 and is being successfully sold in India and exported to the overseas market (Source: CARE Report). Both of our brands, namely, Studds and SMK, have been marketed and sold in more than 70 countries as of December 31, 2024.
We design, manufacture, market and sell two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands and other accessories (such as two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet locking device, rain suits, riding jacket and eyewear) under our 'Studds' brand. Our products are sold Pan-India and in more than 70 countries internationally, with our key export markets situated across the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe and the rest of the world.
