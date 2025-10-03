403
Eurogrip Rolls Out New Ad Campaign With MS Dhoni
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29th September 2025: Eurogrip Tyres, India's leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, has launched a new advertising campaign focusing on its patented tubeless tyre technology, with two brand films supported by a yearlong on-ground campaign. The films feature Eurogrip's Brand Ambassador MS Dhoni endorsing the brand's world-class technology.
All Eurogrip tyres are co-developed by the company's technology centre at Milan, Italy and Madurai, India, exceeding the needs of new age motorcycle riders.
Eurogrip has over 6 signature technologies - at the forefront are TwinShield Technology and TreadSmart Technology. The brand's exceptional range of tubeless tyres are built with these technologies to offer the most sought-after benefits - long lasting durability & grip.
TwinShield Technology provides a dual layer on tyres - a hard compound designed to maximize durability in rough terrains and the soft compound designed to enhance riding comfort and improve puncture repairs.
TreadSmart Technology offers unique tread patterns designed to provide everlasting grip - grip that is as effective as a new tyre even after the tyre has run many thousands of kilometres.
The two new films feature Dhoni as protagonist and see him endorsing the tyres' features and benefits in interesting humour led stories.
Speaking about the campaign, T K Ravi, Chief Operating Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, "Our products are designed with technology that is truly world-class. Particularly in the tubeless segment, we have the widest and best-in-category range of tyres with signature technologies. Our campaign brings this alive, and MS Dhoni perfectly complements our commitment to deliver innovative tyre solutions for new age riders. His stature and strength reflect what Eurogrip stands for."
Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions added, "When a brand has such a strong product promise, our job becomes that much easier. With this campaign, we wanted to bring alive the peace of mind that Eurogrip Tyres gives its customers, whether it's the ease of saying 'No Problem' or the confidence of 'Bahut Time Hai'. What makes it even more special is the way we've portrayed MS Dhoni, not as the legendary cricketer everyone knows, but as a relatable, everyday rider. That shift makes the brand's promise feel even more real and accessible."
The ad film is being launched on 29th September in TV and across digital platforms. It will be further amplified through point-of-sale marketing, retail activation and social media.
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 3 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
