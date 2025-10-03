403
Gojek Clone Launches Handyman App Like Uber To Transform On-Demand Home Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gojek Clone has announced the launch of its Handyman Clone App like Uber, a feature-rich solution designed for businesses aiming to enter the booming on-demand home services market. The app connects customers with professional service providers for a variety of home maintenance tasks, ensuring a seamless experience for every user.
Handyman Clone App - Features Overview
Customer App Features:
Multiple Services: Access a wide range of services, including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, cleaning, and more-all in one app.
Schedule Service: Book appointments instantly or schedule for a convenient time.
User Profile: Track service history, ratings, and preferred providers in a personal profile.
In-App Chat: Communicate directly with service providers for real-time updates.
Flexible Payment: Pay via cards, wallets, UPI, or cash on delivery.
Offers & Discounts: Access promotions and deals to save on services.
Admin Panel Features:
Manage Requests: View and assign service requests efficiently.
Availability Management: Control provider availability and allocate resources effectively.
Feedback Management: Collect and respond to customer ratings and reviews.
Profile Management: Maintain provider and customer profiles seamlessly.
Service History: Track all completed and pending service requests.
Service Management: Add, update, or remove services as per demand.
Provider Admin Panel Features:
User Management: Access customer details and manage interactions securely.
Request Management: Receive, accept, and manage service requests in real time.
Geo Location Tracking: Navigate to customer locations with integrated GPS.
Earnings Reports: View daily, weekly, and monthly income at a glance.
Promotional & Referral Programs: Incentivize customers and drive engagement.
Analytics Dashboard: Access insights on performance, completed tasks, and revenue trends.
Benefits for Businesses:
Quick Launch: Deploy your Handyman app in weeks, not months.
Cost-Efficient: Reduce development costs with a ready-to-use, customizable solution.
Scalable Operations: Expand to multiple regions with multilingual and multi-currency support.
Enhanced User Satisfaction: Real-time tracking, multiple payment options, and in-app chat ensure smooth experiences.
Revenue Growth: Boost income with targeted promotions, offers, and data-driven insights.
To explore Gojek Clone's Handyman App like Uber and discover how it can help launch your on-demand home services business, visit or contact [email protected] .
About Gojek Clone
Gojek Clone is a leading provider of on-demand app solutions, offering scalable and customizable platforms for food delivery, ride-hailing, home services, and multi-service super apps. Gojek Clone empowers startups and enterprises to launch future-ready solutions quickly and efficiently.
Company :-Gojek Clone App
User :- David Jones
Email :[email protected]
Mobile:- 7984931943Url :-
