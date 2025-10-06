403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan’s Nikkei Soars to All-Time High
(MENAFN) Japan’s premier stock index surged to an unprecedented zenith on Monday, fueled by former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi’s weekend victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership contest.
The 225-stock Nikkei Average rocketed by 2,175.26 points—an eye-popping 4.75% jump—closing at an unmatched 47,944.76.
This explosive upswing represented the index’s largest single-day leap since April 10, a rebound previously triggered by the temporary halt of U.S. reciprocal tariffs.
Optimism over aggressive fiscal stimulus measures expected from Takaichi’s incoming government spurred foreign investors to aggressively acquire stock index futures, igniting widespread enthusiasm across the market. Equities aligned with Takaichi’s policy blueprint experienced heightened demand as well.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix benchmark maintained its upward trajectory, adding 96.89 points—or 3.10%—to a fresh peak of 3,226.06.
At the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks dominated, with 1,469 shares climbing—about 90% of all listed issues—while only 119 dipped and 28 remained steady.
The 225-stock Nikkei Average rocketed by 2,175.26 points—an eye-popping 4.75% jump—closing at an unmatched 47,944.76.
This explosive upswing represented the index’s largest single-day leap since April 10, a rebound previously triggered by the temporary halt of U.S. reciprocal tariffs.
Optimism over aggressive fiscal stimulus measures expected from Takaichi’s incoming government spurred foreign investors to aggressively acquire stock index futures, igniting widespread enthusiasm across the market. Equities aligned with Takaichi’s policy blueprint experienced heightened demand as well.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix benchmark maintained its upward trajectory, adding 96.89 points—or 3.10%—to a fresh peak of 3,226.06.
At the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks dominated, with 1,469 shares climbing—about 90% of all listed issues—while only 119 dipped and 28 remained steady.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment