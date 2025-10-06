Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan’s Nikkei Soars to All-Time High

2025-10-06 04:24:31
(MENAFN) Japan’s premier stock index surged to an unprecedented zenith on Monday, fueled by former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi’s weekend victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership contest.

The 225-stock Nikkei Average rocketed by 2,175.26 points—an eye-popping 4.75% jump—closing at an unmatched 47,944.76.

This explosive upswing represented the index’s largest single-day leap since April 10, a rebound previously triggered by the temporary halt of U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

Optimism over aggressive fiscal stimulus measures expected from Takaichi’s incoming government spurred foreign investors to aggressively acquire stock index futures, igniting widespread enthusiasm across the market. Equities aligned with Takaichi’s policy blueprint experienced heightened demand as well.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix benchmark maintained its upward trajectory, adding 96.89 points—or 3.10%—to a fresh peak of 3,226.06.

At the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks dominated, with 1,469 shares climbing—about 90% of all listed issues—while only 119 dipped and 28 remained steady.

