Shraddha Arya Overdoes Twirling, Dancing, And Eating As She Steps Out After A Long Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Television actress Shraddha Arya recently stepped out after a long time and made the most of her festive outing.

Embracing the spirit of celebration, the actress went all out-twirling, dancing, and indulging in delicious treats. Dressed in a stunning traditional outfit, she enjoyed the Dandiya night to the fullest, capturing the essence of Navratri festivities with her vibrant energy and charm. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha posted a couple of her photos with her husband and kids and captioned them,“Stepped out like this after really long... so I made sure to overdo everything-twirling...Dancing.. Eating... Outfit slay...Back pain!!!.”

In the pictures, Shraddha, clad in a colourful lehenga, is seen striking different poses with her husband Rahul Nagal and their twins. In some of the pictures, she is seen making solo poses for the camera.

A few days ago, Shraddha Arya had celebrated a special milestone as her twins turned 10 months old. She marked the occasion with a unique crown-themed cake that read,“Happy Tootsie 10 My Jaans.” The actress shared a glimpse of the celebration on her social media account.

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeta in“Kundali Bhagya,” which earned her widespread appreciation and a devoted fan following over the years. Despite stepping into motherhood, she has remained deeply committed to her work. She continues to feature in key episodes of the show.

Shraddha Arya, known for her work across films and television, made her debut in a lead role with SJ Suryah's Tamil film“Kalvanin Kadhali” (2006) opposite Nayantara, and later appeared in the Hindi film“Nishabd” and the Telugu film“Godava” alongside Vaibhav Reddy. On television, she gained recognition for her performances in shows such as“Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,”“Tumhari Paakhi,” and“Dream Girl.”