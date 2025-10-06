403
Hospital Fire Claims Lives of Six Patients in India
(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Jaipur, India, on Monday, leaving six patients dead, local authorities confirmed.
The deadly blaze began during the night between Sunday and Monday at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, located in the capital city of Rajasthan. Police identified the cause of the fire as a short-circuit.
The ICU, situated on the second floor of the facility, was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire’s rapid spread released harmful gases, contributing to the fatalities.
At the time of the fire, 11 patients were being treated in the ICU. While five patients were rescued, they remain in critical condition, authorities said.
