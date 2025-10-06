Kerala HC Orders SIT Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Plating Row

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy, mandating that the investigation report be submitted within a month and emphasising that it should not be made public.

The SIT will be led by ADGP H. Venkatesh and will comprise five members, signalling the judiciary's direct intervention in the growing temple row.

The High Court directive came after it went through the report of the Devasom Vigilance, which pointed out that there is an alarming discrepancy in the quantity of gold.

The controversy sparked a stormy session in the Kerala Assembly on Monday, as the Congress-led Opposition protested over the alleged disappearance of gold plates used in the Sabarimala temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Opposition members trooped into the well carrying banners and shouting slogans, forcing Speaker A.N. Shamseer to suspend the Question Hour and temporarily adjourn proceedings. The banner read,“Ayyappan's gold swallowed by temple officials”, prompting heated exchanges between Treasury and Opposition benches.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that part of the gold used for the temple's golden covering had gone missing and demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, accusing the government of refusing a full debate on the matter. As the Speaker tried to continue the Question Hour, Opposition legislators surrounded the chair, covered it with banners, and chanted“Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”, demanding a CBI probe into what they described as a serious breach of public trust involving the shrine.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal condemned the protest, calling it undemocratic and disrespectful, while Speaker Shamseer appealed for order.

Outside the Assembly, Satheesan reiterated that their demands include a CBI investigation into the gold fiasco and the resignation of both Minister Vasavan and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president. Responding to the controversy, Minister V.N. Vasavan welcomed the High Court's decision, assuring that the government fully supports the inquiry.

He clarified that neither the government nor the Devaswom has any role in the issue, emphasising that their responsibility is limited to facilitating support during the pilgrimage season.“The government does not take even a single rupee from the Devaswom Board; it only offers financial assistance,” Vasavan pointed out, adding that the Vigilance department is already probing the matter.