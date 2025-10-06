Alfardan Group Reveals New Corporate Identity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Group, one of Qatar's most distinguished family-owned conglomerates, has announced a strategic evolution of its corporate identity.

As part of this transformation, local operations within Qatar will now be managed under the newly branded Alfardan Corporation while international operations will be consolidated under Alfardan International, marking a clear distinction between domestic and global business activities. This pivotal change comes as the company continues to build on its rich heritage while accelerating its regional and international expansion plans. The rebranding reinforces the company's ambition to build on its longstanding legacy and position itself for future growth across diverse industries.

“Our new identity reflects both where we come from and where we are headed,” said Omar Hussain Alfardan, Managing Director of Alfardan Corporation and Alfardan International. He added,“Alfardan Corporation and Alfardan International mark a new chapter in our journey - one rooted in tradition yet driven by excellence, innovation, and global partnerships”.

Despite the change in name, Alfardan's core values and dedication to the highest standards of service, quality, and integrity remain unchanged. Alfardan has built a strong reputation over the decades through its diverse portfolio, which includes jewellery, exchange, property, automotive and heavy machinery, hospitality, investment, marine services, medical, and agriculture. This transition aims to strengthen the company's unified brand identity within Qatar while amplifying its position in international markets.

All existing operations and contracts under Alfardan Group will continue without any impact on business activities, ensuring the same distinguished standards of quality and service that the Group has long been known for. The new company identity will be gradually introduced across all official platforms, marketing materials, and communications, with full implementation in October 2025.