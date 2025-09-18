NBO Kicks Off Second Fintech Accelerator Programme With Hackathon To Drive Digital Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 17 September 2025, Muscat– Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the National Bank of Oman (NBO), in collaboration with its partner Al Jabr, has launched the second edition of its Fintech Accelerator Programme, starting with the opening of registration for the NBO Hackathon.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the Fintech Accelerator Programme reinforces NBO's commitment to empowering youth, nurturing entrepreneurship, and advancing the banking sector. It serves as a strategic platform for collaboration, creativity, and knowledge-sharing, enabling young talents, developers, designers, and entrepreneurs to translate breakthrough ideas into market-ready solutions that shape the future of digital banking in Oman and beyond.

The NBO Hackathon marks the first stage of this journey, serving as a flagship innovation challenge that accelerates the development of digital solutions to address real-world challenges in the financial sector. Participants will explore opportunities in open banking, instant cross-border payments, SME finance, regulatory technology (RegTech), insurance technology (InsurTech), and ESG-driven fintech. By integrating sustainability themes such as carbon footprint calculators and blockchain-based reporting systems, the Hackathon underscores the importance of transparency and responsible innovation.

Through mentorship from industry leaders and a high-profile final pitch before a distinguished panel, participants will refine their skills, expand their networks, and contribute to the long-term advancement of Oman's knowledge economy.

With hundreds of applications received in previous editions, the NBO Hackathon continues to position the Bank as a national catalyst for digital transformation and a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.