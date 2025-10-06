403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds of families get displaced due to floods in Sudan
(MENAFN) More than 1,200 families in Bahri city, located in Sudan’s Khartoum state, have been displaced by flooding, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Sunday.
The UN agency stated that five homes were completely destroyed, while most others suffered partial damage.
Many families left the area proactively, fearing further flood damage, and those displaced have sought refuge within nearby host communities.
Recently, various parts of Sudan have been hit by floods caused by rising water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries—the White Nile, originating from Lake Victoria, and the Blue Nile, which begins in the Ethiopian highlands.
Since June 30, more than 125,000 people in Sudan have been affected by rain and flooding, according to government data.
Sudan’s rainy season runs from June to October, often resulting in extensive flooding across the country.
These floods come amid ongoing conflict in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023 and has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions displaced.
The UN agency stated that five homes were completely destroyed, while most others suffered partial damage.
Many families left the area proactively, fearing further flood damage, and those displaced have sought refuge within nearby host communities.
Recently, various parts of Sudan have been hit by floods caused by rising water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries—the White Nile, originating from Lake Victoria, and the Blue Nile, which begins in the Ethiopian highlands.
Since June 30, more than 125,000 people in Sudan have been affected by rain and flooding, according to government data.
Sudan’s rainy season runs from June to October, often resulting in extensive flooding across the country.
These floods come amid ongoing conflict in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023 and has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions displaced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment