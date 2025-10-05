403
The St. Regis Amman Collaborates with JRF’s Karma Kitchen Women to Support Local Community Initiatives
(MENAFNEditorial) Amman, Jordan – In line with its corporate social responsibility, The St. Regis Amman partnered with Al Karma Kitchen, a social enterprise project by the Jordan River Foundation, to empower women and strengthen their role in local community projects.
The event brought together a group of inspiring Jordanian women leaders alongside the artisans of Al Karma Kitchen, who hosted an interactive session on preparing Ma’amoul, a traditional dessert deeply rooted in Jordanian family culture and typically prepared by women during festive occasions. Entitled “Ma’amoul & Unforgettable Memories,” the gathering served as a platform for connection, cultural exchange, and storytelling, while also shedding light on the success stories of Jordanian women leading sustainable, purpose-driven projects.
As part of its annual rituals, The St. Regis Amman continues to support local initiatives through its signature “Afternoon Tea Week,” which reimagines the timeless ritual pioneered by Caroline Astor, mother of hotel founder John Jacob Astor IV. By blending this global legacy with authentic Jordanian traditions, the hotel creates a unique cultural experience that celebrates women’s talents and the richness of local heritage.
Commenting on the collaboration, Viola Sbeih, Director of Marketing at The St. Regis Amman, said: “Every year, we ensure that our Afternoon Tea Week carries a meaningful purpose for the community, as we previously focused on sustainability and supporting women’s inspiring initiatives, and this year, we highlight women’s empowerment and local enterprises. This event embodies our commitment to showcasing Jordanian hospitality in its truest form—warm, inclusive, and impactful. We were delighted to support the women of Al Karma Kitchen, whose participation added a unique charm to the occasion. Through this collaboration, we aim to preserve cultural heritage, highlight the warmth of Jordanian hospitality, and create a tangible social impact.”
Through initiatives such as these, The St. Regis Amman continues to reinforce its mission of driving positive social change. Over the years, Afternoon Tea Week has become a platform for empowerment and community engagement, proving that luxury hospitality can be both inspiring and a catalyst for meaningful impact.
