5.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Kyrgyzstan -- GFZ
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua
Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Kyrgyzstan at 2029 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 42.19 degrees north latitude and 71.35 degrees east longitude.
