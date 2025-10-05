UAE: QR Codes Can Put You At Risk How To Protect Sensitive Information
QR codes are an easy, convenient way for businesses and individuals to share information. You simply point your phone camera at the code and a link pops up.
Did you know, however, that this simple technology can be used to commit fraud?Recommended For You
Dubai Municipality has warned that every QR code you scan has the potential to be fraudulent, as it can lead you to bad websites which may steal your information.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority has shared some tips you can use to protect yourself from QR fraud:
- Do not enter sensitive information, such as passwords, bank details, credit card numbers, into websites accessed by QR codes unless you are absolutely sure that they are safe.
When you point your phone at a QR code, the link will be available for you to view before you click on it. Dubai Municipality recommends checking the link first to see if its starts with "https"://", since this is an indicator that the connection between your phone and the website is a safe one. Do not scan QR codes on walls or public places out of curiosity. Make sure you know who has posted the code before you scan it.
Your digital footprint is important, and must be secured. Any information you share online leaves you vulnerable to hackers. According to the Cybersecurity Council in the UAE, more than 1.4 billion accounts worldwide fall victims to hackers every month, as reported by WAM.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment