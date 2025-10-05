Somali Ministry Of Internal Security Announces Taking Out 7 Al Shabaab Operatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mogadishu: The security forces took out seven Al Shabaab operatives affiliated with Al Qaeda during an operation that foiled an attack targeting the Godka Jilacow facility of the national intelligence in Mogadishu, the Somali Ministry of Internal Security announced in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that the security forces swiftly engaged the attackers and did not incur massive casualties, emphasizing that the attackers used a vehicle camouflaged in security forces' markings and colors, which helped them cross some checkpoints before being countered by the security forces.

Somali authorities said Saturday that security forces repelled an armed attack by Al Shabaab operatives on the Godka Jilacow facility. They indicated that the attack started with a booby-trapped vehicle camouflaged as one owned by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in an attempt to penetrate the security fortifications of the facility.

For more than a decade, the Somali forces have been battling Al Shabaab operatives, and in recent months, the forces have regained control of numerous critical areas in the central and southern parts of the country.